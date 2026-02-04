SHRMTech 2026: Revolutionizing HR Tech with 'Connected Intelligence'

Left Menu

SHRM, the global HR authority, has announced SHRMTech 2026, their flagship event on HR technology, set for May 21–22 in Mumbai. The conference will explore HR tech's evolution into a strategic partner. Over 2,500 leaders will discuss the integration of intelligent HR systems in business and workforce decisions.

Updated: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 4th February 2026: The world's largest HR knowledge body, SHRM, has unveiled plans for SHRMTech 2026, slated for May 21–22 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The conference aims to redefine HR technology's role in modern business dynamics.

Anchored under the theme "Connected Intelligence: From Connection to Cognition," SHRMTech 2026 promises to transform HR tech into a strategic ally, influencing leadership, skills, and governance. Over 2,500 leaders, 150 global speakers, and more will explore how intelligent HR systems shape decision-making.

Achal Khanna, SHRM Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes the conference's significance in amplifying human judgment and creating future-ready workplaces. In addition to practical insights on HR technology implementation, the event will foster strategic partnerships during its packed two-day agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

