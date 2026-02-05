Left Menu

The Arrest of Alex Saab: A Turning Point in U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Venezuelan official Alex Saab was arrested in a joint U.S.-Venezuelan operation. Currently, there are conflicting reports about his detention. The operation indicates stronger law enforcement collaboration between the U.S. and Venezuela under interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 06:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 06:33 IST
The Arrest of Alex Saab: A Turning Point in U.S.-Venezuela Relations

In a significant development, Venezuelan official Alex Saab was detained as part of a joint U.S. and Venezuelan law enforcement operation on Wednesday. This follows his years-long legal saga involving bribery charges and diplomatic immunity claims.

The arrest comes amid denials from Saab's lawyer and journalists close to the Venezuelan government, who have declared the news as false. However, U.S. officials persist that his extradition is impending.

The operation underscores a new level of collaboration between the U.S. and Venezuela, marking an intensified effort in handling high-profile cases under Interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Seeks to Modernize EU Customs Union Amid Renewed Talks

Turkey Seeks to Modernize EU Customs Union Amid Renewed Talks

 Global
2
To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla...

 India
3
Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Peace in Syria

Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Peace in Syria

 Turkey
4
BCCI case: Supreme Court considers that ex-president Anurag Thakur had then tendered unqualified apology.

BCCI case: Supreme Court considers that ex-president Anurag Thakur had then ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026