The Arrest of Alex Saab: A Turning Point in U.S.-Venezuela Relations

In a significant development, Venezuelan official Alex Saab was detained as part of a joint U.S. and Venezuelan law enforcement operation on Wednesday. This follows his years-long legal saga involving bribery charges and diplomatic immunity claims.

The arrest comes amid denials from Saab's lawyer and journalists close to the Venezuelan government, who have declared the news as false. However, U.S. officials persist that his extradition is impending.

The operation underscores a new level of collaboration between the U.S. and Venezuela, marking an intensified effort in handling high-profile cases under Interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

(With inputs from agencies.)