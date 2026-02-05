Left Menu

Argentina Seeks Extradition of Nicolás Maduro for Crimes Against Humanity

Argentina has requested the extradition of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the U.S. to face charges of crimes against humanity. Filed by Argentine federal judge Sebastián Ramos, the request is based on universal jurisdiction and is unlikely to succeed, as Maduro is facing U.S. charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:34 IST
Argentina Seeks Extradition of Nicolás Maduro for Crimes Against Humanity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Argentine judge has requested the extradition of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the United States, aiming to hold him accountable for crimes against humanity. Arrested by U.S. forces last month, Maduro faces charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy in New York.

The Argentine legal move is anchored in universal jurisdiction, a legal principle allowing prosecution irrespective of where the crime occurred. Human rights organizations in Argentina filed the charges, citing harsh crackdowns during Maduro's presidency, which included torture and arbitrary detentions.

While Argentina's request to the U.S. may face challenges, the case marks a symbolic victory for human rights advocates. President Javier Milei of Argentina has publicly supported the U.S. military's actions during Maduro's capture earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

 Turkey
2
Eaton Powers Up Aerospace Innovations at Singapore Airshow 2026

Eaton Powers Up Aerospace Innovations at Singapore Airshow 2026

 Singapore
3
US-India Trade Deal Set to Reshape Economic Ties

US-India Trade Deal Set to Reshape Economic Ties

 Global
4
Had any incident taken place, it would have been unfortunate: Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

Had any incident taken place, it would have been unfortunate: Om Birla in Lo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026