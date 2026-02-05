Argentina Seeks Extradition of Nicolás Maduro for Crimes Against Humanity

An Argentine judge has requested the extradition of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the United States, aiming to hold him accountable for crimes against humanity. Arrested by U.S. forces last month, Maduro faces charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy in New York.

The Argentine legal move is anchored in universal jurisdiction, a legal principle allowing prosecution irrespective of where the crime occurred. Human rights organizations in Argentina filed the charges, citing harsh crackdowns during Maduro's presidency, which included torture and arbitrary detentions.

While Argentina's request to the U.S. may face challenges, the case marks a symbolic victory for human rights advocates. President Javier Milei of Argentina has publicly supported the U.S. military's actions during Maduro's capture earlier this year.

