Explosive Discovery: Massive Haul Seized Near Palakkad

Authorities intercepted a pick-up van near Palakkad, uncovering over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and more than 20 boxes of detonators hidden beneath a consignment of watermelons. The seizure took place late Wednesday after police acted on a tip-off about illegal explosives entering the state.

A police officer reported that the vehicle was sourced from Coimbatore and intended for a quarry in Thrissur. The driver, upon being asked to halt, attempted to evade capture, prompting a swift pursuit by law enforcement before the vehicle was stopped.

The driver has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are being initiated under the Explosive Substances Act. This significant bust underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal explosive transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)