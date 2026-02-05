Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Massive Haul Seized Near Palakkad

Over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and more than 20 boxes of detonators were seized from a pick-up van near Palakkad, hidden under watermelons. The van, originating from Coimbatore, was intercepted en route to Thrissur. The driver was detained following a high-speed chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:58 IST
Explosive Discovery: Massive Haul Seized Near Palakkad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities intercepted a pick-up van near Palakkad, uncovering over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and more than 20 boxes of detonators hidden beneath a consignment of watermelons. The seizure took place late Wednesday after police acted on a tip-off about illegal explosives entering the state.

A police officer reported that the vehicle was sourced from Coimbatore and intended for a quarry in Thrissur. The driver, upon being asked to halt, attempted to evade capture, prompting a swift pursuit by law enforcement before the vehicle was stopped.

The driver has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are being initiated under the Explosive Substances Act. This significant bust underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal explosive transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
By agreeing not to come to Lok Sabha, PM prevented unpleasant scenes; I thank him: Om Birla.

By agreeing not to come to Lok Sabha, PM prevented unpleasant scenes; I than...

 India
2
OpenClaw: Balancing Innovation and Security in China's Tech Realm

OpenClaw: Balancing Innovation and Security in China's Tech Realm

 Global
3
Cape Town Mayor Eyes DA Leadership Amid Political Changes

Cape Town Mayor Eyes DA Leadership Amid Political Changes

 South Africa
4
Indian Army's Healthcare Outreach Bridges Gap in Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Army's Healthcare Outreach Bridges Gap in Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026