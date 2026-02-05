Chennai Central Express Derailment: A Wake-Up Call for Rail Safety

In an unexpected incident, three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district, according to officials.

The derailment, which occurred at 8:51 am Thursday, involved an AC coach and two general coaches. Fortunately, no passengers were injured or killed, officials confirmed.

Rescue and restoration teams from Bhadrak were promptly dispatched to the site to evaluate the situation. The affected passengers are being suitably accommodated, with the cause of the derailment still under examination, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)