Left Menu

Chennai Central Express Derailment: A Wake-Up Call for Rail Safety

Three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha. No injuries or fatalities were reported. An AC and two general coaches were affected. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site, and passengers are being accommodated. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:31 IST
Chennai Central Express Derailment: A Wake-Up Call for Rail Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected incident, three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district, according to officials.

The derailment, which occurred at 8:51 am Thursday, involved an AC coach and two general coaches. Fortunately, no passengers were injured or killed, officials confirmed.

Rescue and restoration teams from Bhadrak were promptly dispatched to the site to evaluate the situation. The affected passengers are being suitably accommodated, with the cause of the derailment still under examination, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supertech: SC exercises power under Article 142 of Constitution to uphold NCLAT order asking NBCC to take over projects.

Supertech: SC exercises power under Article 142 of Constitution to uphold NC...

 India
2
Berlin Airport Paralyzed by Snow and Ice

Berlin Airport Paralyzed by Snow and Ice

 Global
3
POVA Curve 2: Power Unleashed in Slim Design

POVA Curve 2: Power Unleashed in Slim Design

 India
4
Coupang's Data Breach: New Revelations and Ongoing Investigation

Coupang's Data Breach: New Revelations and Ongoing Investigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026