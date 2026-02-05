BSNL installs over 97,000 indigenous 4G sites nationwide under Atmanirbhar push

In a major boost to India’s telecom self-reliance drive under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has accelerated the nationwide deployment of indigenously developed 4G infrastructure, with more than 97,000 sites installed as of mid-January 2026.

BSNL has placed a purchase order for one lakh indigenous 4G sites for pan-India rollout, marking one of the largest domestically-driven telecom network expansions in the country.

Nationwide rollout nearing completion

The supply of 4G equipment began in September 2023, and progress has been rapid.

As on 15 January 2026:

97,672 4G sites have been installed across India

95,511 sites are already ON-Air

The rollout represents a significant step in strengthening rural and urban connectivity through homegrown telecom solutions.

Strong deployment progress in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, BSNL has made substantial progress in expanding coverage:

6,108 4G sites installed

6,045 sites ON-Air (as on 15 January 2026)

The expansion is expected to improve service quality and network reach across the state, including underserved areas.

5G-ready infrastructure

BSNL confirmed that the indigenous 4G equipment being deployed is technology-wise 5G upgradable, ensuring long-term readiness as India transitions to next-generation telecom services.

This future-proof approach aligns with the government’s broader digital infrastructure vision.

Migration from 3G to 4G services

With evolving consumer demand and widespread adoption of faster technologies, BSNL is shifting subscribers from older networks.

“All 3G subscribers are being given 4G services as part of the 4G rollout,” the company said.

As 4G services expand, the need for maintaining legacy 3G infrastructure is diminishing.

Indigenous stacks reduce dependence on external vendors

BSNL is upgrading its existing telecom sites by deploying indigenous 4G stacks. With 4G services now available at these locations, BSNL has noted that there is no longer a requirement for continued 3G services.

Consequently, the company said there is no longer a need for Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) with other manufacturers for outdated technology.

Expansion to continue based on viability

BSNL reiterated that the current project involves the installation of one lakh 4G towers, and further expansion will continue based on techno-commercial feasibility.

“On further expansion, BSNL will continue to increase its number of towers as per viability,” it said.

Customer base shows steady growth

BSNL has also recorded an increase in its subscriber base during the rollout period, reflecting renewed consumer interest.

The customer base grew from:

8.86 crore subscribers (March 2024) to

9.28 crore subscribers (December 2025)

The growth underscores the impact of network upgrades and improved service delivery.

Strengthening India’s telecom self-reliance

The large-scale deployment of indigenous 4G infrastructure is seen as a milestone for India’s telecom sector, reducing dependence on imported equipment while expanding access to reliable broadband connectivity nationwide.