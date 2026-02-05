Tensions Arise: Will Kevin Warsh Face Legal Action as Fed Chair Nominee?
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refused to guarantee that the Trump administration will not sue Kevin Warsh, Federal Reserve Chair nominee, if he takes a monetary direction contrary to President Trump's preferences. Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned Bessent's stance on potential legal actions against Warsh during a Senate hearing.
Updated: 05-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:23 IST
In a Senate hearing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refrained from ensuring that Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh would avoid legal scrutiny if his monetary policy diverged from President Trump's desires.
Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed Bessent on whether he could promise no legal or investigatory actions against Warsh for not aligning with Trump's interest rate preferences.
Bessent's noncommittal response highlighted the administration's uncertainty, emphasizing that ultimate decisions rest with President Trump.
