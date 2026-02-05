Left Menu

Allahabad HC Demands Answers on Missing Persons Crisis

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to provide data on over 100,000 missing person complaints, highlighting an alarming rate of unresolved cases. A hearing on the matter revealed officials’ delay in acting on these complaints, prompting a public interest litigation for further investigation.

Updated: 05-02-2026 22:13 IST
The Allahabad High Court has demanded a comprehensive report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the more than 100,000 missing persons complaints filed across the state over the past two years.

Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary instructed top state officials to attend a hearing via video conference to discuss these troubling statistics. The court's directive follows a public interest litigation initiated by the bench's suo motu recognition of the issue.

The situation has been deemed 'alarming' as police action has been reported in only 9,700 of these cases. The court criticized the authorities' lethargic response and called for immediate resolutions to track and recover missing individuals, prioritizing the matter's societal significance.

