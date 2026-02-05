Allahabad HC Demands Answers on Missing Persons Crisis

The Allahabad High Court has demanded a comprehensive report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the more than 100,000 missing persons complaints filed across the state over the past two years.

Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary instructed top state officials to attend a hearing via video conference to discuss these troubling statistics. The court's directive follows a public interest litigation initiated by the bench's suo motu recognition of the issue.

The situation has been deemed 'alarming' as police action has been reported in only 9,700 of these cases. The court criticized the authorities' lethargic response and called for immediate resolutions to track and recover missing individuals, prioritizing the matter's societal significance.

