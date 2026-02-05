Punjab's Electoral Roll Update: Ensuring Integrity and Accuracy

In a bid to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Punjab's electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra spearheaded a crucial video conference on Wednesday with district election officers across the state.

Mitra reviewed efforts in voter mapping and district-wise progress, with a particular focus on resolving issues like blurred photographs and gibberish entries. Prompt handling of such cases was urged in line with prescribed protocols.

A special emphasis was placed on preventing duplication of records and maintaining the uniqueness of elector entries. Mitra also highlighted the 'Book a Call' feature on ECI Net for efficient grievance redressal, ensuring transparent voter communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)