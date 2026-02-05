Punjab's Electoral Roll Update: Ensuring Integrity and Accuracy
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Anindita Mitra, conducted a review meeting via video conference with district election officers to oversee electoral roll updates. The focus was on voter mapping, resolving blurred photo issues, and ensuring accurate, well-monitored election data. Emphasis was placed on the 'Book a Call' feature for better grievance redressal.
In a bid to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Punjab's electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra spearheaded a crucial video conference on Wednesday with district election officers across the state.
Mitra reviewed efforts in voter mapping and district-wise progress, with a particular focus on resolving issues like blurred photographs and gibberish entries. Prompt handling of such cases was urged in line with prescribed protocols.
A special emphasis was placed on preventing duplication of records and maintaining the uniqueness of elector entries. Mitra also highlighted the 'Book a Call' feature on ECI Net for efficient grievance redressal, ensuring transparent voter communication.
