Haryana's Chief Minister Criticizes Opposition Amidst Promises of Equitable Development
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the opposition for misleading farmers and assured the government’s commitment to equitable development. Saini highlighted substantial investments under his leadership and announced significant infrastructure projects. He emphasized transparency and accused the opposition of exploiting crises for political gains, highlighting achievements during the BJP regime.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers about crop procurement processes during a public meeting in Meham, Rohtak district, on Sunday. Saini assured farmers that all their produce would be purchased, dismissing claims of complications involving gate passes.
The chief minister further criticized opposition groups, particularly Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), for focusing on baseless issues. He noted that the opposition exploited international crises for political advantage and reaffirmed the government's commitment to a 'Nation First' policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Saini announced substantial investments in development projects across Haryana, including new infrastructure initiatives such as sports stadiums and police stations. He stated that the government has allocated Rs 1,328 crore for development in Meham, exceeding past Congress allocations. Saini underlined job creation success, with 36,000 youth receiving employment based on merit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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