Left Menu

Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs

In a fierce political confrontation, the TMC and BJP have filed complaints against each other with the Election Commission, centered around hate speech and threatening remarks ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. The conflict escalates as both parties accuse each other of using polarizing rhetoric to sway voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:12 IST
Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating political battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) erupted again as both sides filed complaints with the Election Commission, accusing each other of incendiary rhetoric and threats. The latest confrontation comes against the backdrop of the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The controversy swirled around the BJP's Panihati candidate, the mother of a doctor who was tragically murdered last year, and TMC's MP Kalyan Banerjee, whose remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah have drawn sharp criticism. Both parties claim the other is engaging in intimidation tactics to sway the electorate.

The BJP, retaliating swiftly, filed a counter-complaint against Kalyan Banerjee, alleging that his provocative statements were part of a broader strategy by the TMC to incite division and hostility. Both parties continue to exchange allegations, moving focus away from governance issues to heated personal attacks and counterclaims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India
2
Global Minds: Political Tensions, Energy Crises, and Tech Battles

Global Minds: Political Tensions, Energy Crises, and Tech Battles

 Global
3
A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

 India
4
Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics

Pakistan and Congress: Controversial Allegations Rock Assam Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026