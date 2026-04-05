Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs

The escalating political battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) erupted again as both sides filed complaints with the Election Commission, accusing each other of incendiary rhetoric and threats. The latest confrontation comes against the backdrop of the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The controversy swirled around the BJP's Panihati candidate, the mother of a doctor who was tragically murdered last year, and TMC's MP Kalyan Banerjee, whose remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah have drawn sharp criticism. Both parties claim the other is engaging in intimidation tactics to sway the electorate.

The BJP, retaliating swiftly, filed a counter-complaint against Kalyan Banerjee, alleging that his provocative statements were part of a broader strategy by the TMC to incite division and hostility. Both parties continue to exchange allegations, moving focus away from governance issues to heated personal attacks and counterclaims.

(With inputs from agencies.)