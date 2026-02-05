Left Menu

Unidentified Man Accused of Indecency on Local Train

A police report has been filed against an unidentified elderly man who allegedly made obscene gestures toward a woman in a train's ladies compartment. The incident took place between Dadar and Mulund stations. The man fled after the train reached Mulund, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:51 IST
Unidentified Man Accused of Indecency on Local Train
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified elderly man is under investigation for allegedly making inappropriate gestures at a woman in the ladies compartment of a local train, officials confirmed. The unsettling incident reportedly unfolded between Dadar and Mulund stations.

The complainant recounted that while traveling, she noticed the suspect in the adjacent coach for the disabled, making obscene gestures. Upon reaching Mulund, she attempted to confront him, only for the suspect to escape.

The woman subsequently reported the matter to the Government Railway Police at Thane, who are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the station to track down the perpetrator, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026