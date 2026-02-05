Unidentified Man Accused of Indecency on Local Train

An unidentified elderly man is under investigation for allegedly making inappropriate gestures at a woman in the ladies compartment of a local train, officials confirmed. The unsettling incident reportedly unfolded between Dadar and Mulund stations.

The complainant recounted that while traveling, she noticed the suspect in the adjacent coach for the disabled, making obscene gestures. Upon reaching Mulund, she attempted to confront him, only for the suspect to escape.

The woman subsequently reported the matter to the Government Railway Police at Thane, who are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the station to track down the perpetrator, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)