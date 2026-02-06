Left Menu

Starmer and Trump Align on UK-US Base Security

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the importance of maintaining the UK–U.S. base on Diego Garcia during a recent phone call. Located in the Chagos Archipelago, this British overseas territory is crucial for shared security interests between the two nations.

LONDON, Feb 5 - In a significant phone call on Thursday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the importance of a renewed agreement to secure the UK–U.S. base on Diego Garcia.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, this base remains crucial to shared security interests between the two nations. Both leaders emphasized the need for ongoing cooperation on the implementation of the Chagos air base deal.

Diego Garcia, the centerpiece of the Chagos Archipelago and a British overseas territory, continues to play a vital role in strengthening defense ties.

