Delhi Bar Association Halts Protest After Police Action on Derogatory Remarks
The Coordination Committee of Delhi's District Court Bar Associations canceled its scheduled protest against police officials after swift action was taken to investigate and address derogatory language used against lawyers. The police have initiated a vigilance enquiry and announced suspensions and transfers to resolve the incident.
In a significant development, the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations in Delhi called off a planned protest following rapid police action over alleged derogatory remarks against lawyers.
The controversy erupted after a video circulated showing police at Sagarpur allegedly using unprofessional language towards the legal community. In response, police authorities met with the committee at Patiala House, leading to immediate disciplinary measures.
The measures included a vigilance enquiry, suspension of a woman sub-inspector, and the transfer of another officer. The planned protest on February 6 was subsequently canceled as police pledged to sensitize officials.
