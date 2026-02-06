Left Menu

Delhi Bar Association Halts Protest After Police Action on Derogatory Remarks

The Coordination Committee of Delhi's District Court Bar Associations canceled its scheduled protest against police officials after swift action was taken to investigate and address derogatory language used against lawyers. The police have initiated a vigilance enquiry and announced suspensions and transfers to resolve the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:24 IST
Delhi Bar Association Halts Protest After Police Action on Derogatory Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations in Delhi called off a planned protest following rapid police action over alleged derogatory remarks against lawyers.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated showing police at Sagarpur allegedly using unprofessional language towards the legal community. In response, police authorities met with the committee at Patiala House, leading to immediate disciplinary measures.

The measures included a vigilance enquiry, suspension of a woman sub-inspector, and the transfer of another officer. The planned protest on February 6 was subsequently canceled as police pledged to sensitize officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

 United Kingdom
2
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
4
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026