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Fakhar Zaman Faces Suspension Amidst PSL Ball-Tampering Controversy

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two PSL matches after being found guilty of altering the ball's condition in a recent game. The incident occurred just before the final over, resulting in a five-run penalty for the Lahore Qalandars. Despite denying the charges, Fakhar was sanctioned following a disciplinary hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:46 IST
Fakhar Zaman Faces Suspension Amidst PSL Ball-Tampering Controversy
Fakhar Zaman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two matches in the Pakistan Super League following a breach of conduct concerning ball tampering. The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that Fakhar committed a level three offense related to Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct during a match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The incident took place before the final over, prompting on-field umpires to penalize Lahore Qalandars five runs and replace the ball. Fakhar denied the allegation and contested the charge in a full disciplinary hearing, overseen by Match Referee Roshan Mahanama. Despite his defense, the hearing concluded with a suspension for the cricketer.

Lahore Qalandars will next play against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium and Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium. In other news, Lahore Qalandars fined captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for a security breach. Additionally, Naseem Shah faced financial penalties due to a tweet violating his central contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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