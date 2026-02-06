Urgent Search for Kidnapped Mother of TV Host Savannah Guthrie

Authorities in Arizona are intensifying their search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie. She was reportedly abducted from her Tucson home four days ago, with no suspects identified yet.

Police revealed that DNA evidence found at the crime scene belongs to Nancy Guthrie. Despite the alarming details surrounding her disappearance, investigators have not found proof of life but continue to believe she may still be alive.

A ransom note sent to media outlets demands a substantial amount in cryptocurrency. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery. Her daughter has issued a public plea for help, urging any contacts to communicate with the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)