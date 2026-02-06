Left Menu

Urgent Search for Kidnapped Mother of TV Host Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of U.S. TV host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31. Despite an ongoing search involving police, the FBI, and special forensic units, no suspect has been identified. A ransom note allegedly demands a large sum in cryptocurrency. Authorities have yet to find proof of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:37 IST
Urgent Search for Kidnapped Mother of TV Host Savannah Guthrie

Authorities in Arizona are intensifying their search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie. She was reportedly abducted from her Tucson home four days ago, with no suspects identified yet.

Police revealed that DNA evidence found at the crime scene belongs to Nancy Guthrie. Despite the alarming details surrounding her disappearance, investigators have not found proof of life but continue to believe she may still be alive.

A ransom note sent to media outlets demands a substantial amount in cryptocurrency. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery. Her daughter has issued a public plea for help, urging any contacts to communicate with the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
2
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
3
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
4
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026