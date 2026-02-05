Left Menu

Bitcoin's Plunge Sparks Pessimism in the Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin is about to drop below $70,000 amid a broader cryptocurrency rout. The decline is linked to concerns over Kevin Warsh's potential Federal Reserve Chair nomination. Bitcoin and ether have seen significant losses this year, exacerbated by massive withdrawals from institutional ETFs, signaling growing pessimism about crypto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:40 IST
Bitcoin's Plunge Sparks Pessimism in the Cryptocurrency Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin was teetering on the brink of dropping below the crucial $70,000 mark on Thursday as the world's largest cryptocurrency continued its relentless slide.

In early European trading, Bitcoin fell by 2%, after dipping as much as 3.5% in the Asian session, reaching $70,052.38, its lowest level since November 2024. Ether also declined by 0.7% to $2,111.34, with a fall below $2,000 marking its lowest point since May last year.

The latest cryptocurrency sell-off is attributed by analysts to the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair, which raised expectations of a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet. Bitcoin has dropped over 7% in the week, amassing nearly 20% in losses this year, while ether's decline nears 30% for the year.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have traditionally thrived when the Federal Reserve maintained an expansive balance sheet, supporting speculative assets through market liquidity. Manuel Villegas Franceschi from Julius Baer noted, "The market fears a hawk with him. A tighter balance sheet could hinder crypto progress."

The cryptocurrency realm has faced turmoil since last October's significant crash that deflated Bitcoin from peak levels as leveraged positions collapsed. This has dampened investor enthusiasm, rendering sentiment about the industry fragile.

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, "This broader decline is driven by significant withdrawals from institutional ETFs," highlighting January's $3 billion outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, which followed $2 billion and $7 billion outflows in December and November respectively.

Analysts remarked, "This persistent selling indicates traditional investors are losing interest, increasing overall pessimism about cryptocurrencies."

TRENDING

1
EIB's €3 Billion Boost to Support Clean Energy Transition Amid EU Carbon Price Concerns

EIB's €3 Billion Boost to Support Clean Energy Transition Amid EU Carbon Pri...

 Belgium
2
Hexaware Technologies Unveils Robust Q4 2025 Financial Performance

Hexaware Technologies Unveils Robust Q4 2025 Financial Performance

 India
3
End of an Era: The Expiry of the New START Treaty

End of an Era: The Expiry of the New START Treaty

 Global
4
We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while expressing anguish at Wednesday's dramatic scenes.

We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while e...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026