Mark Carney's Bold EV Strategy: Boosting Incentives While Scrapping Mandates

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the removal of a national EV sales mandate, replacing it with substantial incentives for EV purchases and expanded charging infrastructure. The move aims to enhance EV adoption, with C$2.3 billion allocated for purchase incentives and C$1.5 billion for charging solutions, while revamping emissions standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 04:36 IST
In a major policy shift, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the removal of the national electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate. Instead, his government will focus on increasing financial incentives for EV purchases and bolstering the country's charging infrastructure.

This decision comes as the Canadian government plans to allocate C$2.3 billion for incentives on EV purchases and leases, alongside C$1.5 billion earmarked for enhancing EV charging facilities. These measures aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Canada.

Carney's newly unveiled strategy seeks to establish stronger emissions standards for the 2027-2032 model years to achieve a target of 75% EV sales by 2035. The announcement has garnered mixed reactions, receiving praise from automakers but criticism from environmental groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

