Jury Holds Uber Accountable for Driver Misconduct: A Landmark Verdict

A federal jury in Phoenix ruled that Uber must pay $8.5 million in a pivotal verdict regarding a lawsuit filed by Jaylynn Dean, who accused an Uber driver of sexual assault. This case was the first among thousands of similar lawsuits against the ride-hailing company consolidated in U.S. federal court.

The jury determined the Uber driver acted as the company's agent, making Uber liable for his conduct. Although compensatory damages were awarded, punitive damages were not. Uber has expressed plans to appeal, while highlighting that the jury dismissed other claims of company negligence and defective safety systems.

This trial could set a precedent for around 3,000 related suits. Uber stock decreased by 0.5% after the verdict. Dean's case emphasizes concerns about rider safety under Uber's watch, particularly for women. Comparable lawsuits face Uber's competitor, Lyft, indicating a broader industry issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)