Trump's Bold Claims: Stopping Wars Globally

US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed he prevented a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, as well as other global tensions. He attributed this to strengthening the US military, including nuclear capabilities. India and Pakistan, however, deny any third-party mediation in their ceasefire agreements.

Updated: 06-02-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 06:18 IST
Claims

US President Donald Trump has made repeated claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, among other global disputes. He insists that his administration played a pivotal role in ceasing hostilities between the two neighbors.

During a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump asserted that he ended 'eight raging wars,' referencing conflicts such as Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia and Kosovo, Israel and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine.

Despite Trump's declarations, India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in its ceasefire agreements with Pakistan, suggesting that Trump's involvement may have been overstated.

