Empowering Women: The Unexpected Impact of a Cricket Tournament

A modest community cricket tournament has evolved into a powerful platform for women's empowerment in rural Pune. Originally organized to mark the end of the farming season, the CybageAsha Paddy Cup has enabled women farmers to step into leadership roles, significantly reshaping traditional rural dynamics.

In the 2025-26 edition, 40 women's teams and 35 men's teams took part, highlighting a pivotal shift as women increasingly participate in public spheres. The event marked many women farmers' first foray into organized sports, where they demonstrated leadership and teamwork as captains and players, roles traditionally held by men.

The tournament, also a symbol of social progress, facilitated crucial conversations around women's participation in leadership and decision-making. It served as the grand finale of an annual initiative encouraging sustainable farming practices, demonstrating how sports can bridge communities and bolster women's confidence and public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)