India Faces USA in T20 World Cup Showdown

As India prepares to launch their T20 World Cup campaign by facing the USA, expectations sit lightly on the shoulders of a revamped team eager to defend their title.

Despite losing former stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team has remained formidable, clinching nine series wins since their last triumph. The squad has been meticulously put together, with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan returning to form, supported by an impressive roster.

The USA, having tasted recent success against stronger teams, presents a spirited challenge, bringing momentum from their preparatory camp in Sri Lanka. Skipper Monank Patel and his peers look to capitalize on the Wankhede Stadium's favorable conditions.

