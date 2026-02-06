Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district; injured C-60 jawan succumbs: Police.
PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district; injured C-60 jawan succumbs: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Maharashtra
- Gadchiroli
- police
- operation
- C-60
- jawan
- conflict
- law enforcement
- anti-insurgency
ALSO READ
Western Air Command Hosts Joint Operations Conclave Under ADJO Exercise 2026
Meghalaya's Mining Tragedy Unveils Perils of Illegal Operations
'Bharat Taxi' will be rolled out across India in 3 years: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah after launching co-op ride-hailing platform.
Tragic Demise: Army Jawan Fatally Shot Amidst Court Proceedings
Panama's Port Operations Revamp: A Strategic Shift