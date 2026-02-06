Cricket's Biggest Show: 2024 T20 World Cup Kicks Off

The spotlight shines brightly on India and Sri Lanka as they prepare to co-host the prestigious T20 World Cup starting Saturday. Set to feature 20 teams, the tournament spans from February 7 to March 8, promising a cricketing spectacle.

The tournament structure divides the teams into four groups, setting the stage for fierce competition in a round-robin format. The winners will progress to the Super 8s, further intensifying the stakes with semi-finals leading to the grand finale.

With matches across eight iconic venues, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the cricket-loving nations are poised for high drama. The prize money, yet to be disclosed, adds an exciting layer of anticipation to the epic contest.

