Cricket's Biggest Show: 2024 T20 World Cup Kicks Off

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, launches with 20 teams vying for glory from February 7 to March 8. Matches will transpire across eight venues, with a detailed structure guiding teams from group stages to the finals. Prize money details forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The spotlight shines brightly on India and Sri Lanka as they prepare to co-host the prestigious T20 World Cup starting Saturday. Set to feature 20 teams, the tournament spans from February 7 to March 8, promising a cricketing spectacle.

The tournament structure divides the teams into four groups, setting the stage for fierce competition in a round-robin format. The winners will progress to the Super 8s, further intensifying the stakes with semi-finals leading to the grand finale.

With matches across eight iconic venues, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the cricket-loving nations are poised for high drama. The prize money, yet to be disclosed, adds an exciting layer of anticipation to the epic contest.

