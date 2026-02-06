Left Menu

Oxygen Cylinder Mishap at Government Medical College

A female attendant at a government medical college suffered a head injury due to an oxygen cylinder flow meter bursting. The incident, which mirrored a similar occurrence last year, highlights concerns about equipment handling in hospitals.

06-02-2026
A female attendant in the casualty department of a government medical college suffered a head injury when the cap of an oxygen cylinder flow meter burst, hospital authorities confirmed Friday.

The incident happened at approximately 1 am, and no one else was injured, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that the attendant is recovering well, though improper equipment handling likely led to the accident, echoing a similar case involving a 21-year-old technician last May.

