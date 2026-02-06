Oxygen Cylinder Mishap at Government Medical College
A female attendant at a government medical college suffered a head injury due to an oxygen cylinder flow meter bursting. The incident, which mirrored a similar occurrence last year, highlights concerns about equipment handling in hospitals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A female attendant in the casualty department of a government medical college suffered a head injury when the cap of an oxygen cylinder flow meter burst, hospital authorities confirmed Friday.
The incident happened at approximately 1 am, and no one else was injured, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The spokesperson noted that the attendant is recovering well, though improper equipment handling likely led to the accident, echoing a similar case involving a 21-year-old technician last May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Raids Uncover Terror Links at Anantnag Medical College
Financial and Criminal Turmoil at R G Kar Medical College Exposed
Odisha's Bold Healthcare Expansion: 4 New Medical Colleges Proposed
Tragic Incident at Medical College: Patient's Apparent Suicide Shocks Family
Forged Disability Certificate Scandal Rocks Medical College Admissions