Oxygen Cylinder Mishap at Government Medical College

A female attendant in the casualty department of a government medical college suffered a head injury when the cap of an oxygen cylinder flow meter burst, hospital authorities confirmed Friday.

The incident happened at approximately 1 am, and no one else was injured, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that the attendant is recovering well, though improper equipment handling likely led to the accident, echoing a similar case involving a 21-year-old technician last May.

(With inputs from agencies.)