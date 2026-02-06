$4m Regional Infrastructure Fund Boosts Kaikohe Social Housing Build

The Government is investing $4 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to deliver critical infrastructure supporting the Bisset Road social housing development in Kaikohe, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced.

The funding will help unlock one of Northland’s most significant new community-led housing projects, designed to deliver warm, secure, affordable homes while strengthening the regional workforce and supply chains.

Major Infrastructure Investment to Enable Housing Growth

The RIF investment will support essential enabling works, including:

Road upgrades and access improvements

Stormwater and wastewater systems

Utility infrastructure for power and telecommunications

“The RIF is designed to support projects that deliver real regional benefits, and Bisset Road is a prime example,” Mr Jones said.

“Kaikohe needs more warm, secure, affordable homes — especially for workers supporting its growing local businesses — and this funding will help make that possible.”

Up to 100 Affordable Rentals with Long-Term Rent Caps

The Bisset Road development has been approved under the Government’s Fast-Track process and is expected to deliver up to 100 new affordable rental homes.

A key innovation of the project is its long-term affordability model:

Rents will be capped at 80% of market rates

The affordability commitment will remain in place for at least 25 years

This approach provides lasting housing stability in an area facing significant housing pressure.

Building Homes, Skills, and Regional Jobs

Beyond housing, the project is designed to deliver strong economic and workforce outcomes for Te Tai Tokerau.

“More widely, the project means Ngāpuhi rangatahi and local tradespeople can gain apprenticeships and hands-on experience as this project rolls out,” Mr Jones said.

The build will:

Support apprenticeships for local youth

Create jobs for Northland contractors and trades

Strengthen regional supply chains through the use of local timber and services

“It means jobs for locals and a stronger regional workforce,” Mr Jones added.

Community-Led Development Driven by Ngāpuhi

The development is being undertaken by community housing provider Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi Limited, the health and social services delivery arm of Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi.

Minister Potaka said the project demonstrates the strength of iwi-led solutions.

“The project demonstrates how community-led activities can deliver long-term outcomes for whānau, hapū, and communities across Te Tai Tokerau,” he said.

More Than $90m Total Investment Supporting Far North Housing

The $4 million RIF grant builds on wider Government housing investment in the Far North, including more than $50 million committed last year.

Additional project funding includes:

$29.7 million grant from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

$13.6 million loan from Auckland-based social enterprise Community Finance

“We’re creating long-term stability for whānau in an area with high housing need, demonstrating what can be achieved when iwi and government work in partnership,” Mr Potaka said.

“Together, we’re creating warm homes, local jobs, and opportunities that will last across generations.”

Construction Timeline

Infrastructure work is already underway and expected to be completed later this year.

The full housing development is projected for completion in 2027, marking a major milestone for Kaikohe’s future growth and wellbeing.