Left Menu

Goa Police's Crackdown on Beach Harassment

The Goa Police have initiated stringent measures against domestic tourists harassing foreign nationals on the state's beaches. Any person found photographing without consent or coercing tourists for selfies will face immediate detention. This follows multiple incidents, including one involving harassment of a Russian woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 14:00 IST
Goa Police's Crackdown on Beach Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Police have launched a rigorous crackdown on domestic tourists who harass foreign nationals on the region's beaches, a senior official confirmed on Friday.

This initiative follows a series of incidents where tourists from India have been caught taking unauthorized photographs or forcing selfies with foreign visitors.

In a recent case, Calangute police in North Goa charged two tourists from Odisha after they allegedly harassed a Russian woman. The authorities have made it clear that such behavior will lead to immediate detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026