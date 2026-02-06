Goa Police's Crackdown on Beach Harassment

The Goa Police have launched a rigorous crackdown on domestic tourists who harass foreign nationals on the region's beaches, a senior official confirmed on Friday.

This initiative follows a series of incidents where tourists from India have been caught taking unauthorized photographs or forcing selfies with foreign visitors.

In a recent case, Calangute police in North Goa charged two tourists from Odisha after they allegedly harassed a Russian woman. The authorities have made it clear that such behavior will lead to immediate detention.

