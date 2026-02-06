Goa Police's Crackdown on Beach Harassment
The Goa Police have initiated stringent measures against domestic tourists harassing foreign nationals on the state's beaches. Any person found photographing without consent or coercing tourists for selfies will face immediate detention. This follows multiple incidents, including one involving harassment of a Russian woman.
The Goa Police have launched a rigorous crackdown on domestic tourists who harass foreign nationals on the region's beaches, a senior official confirmed on Friday.
This initiative follows a series of incidents where tourists from India have been caught taking unauthorized photographs or forcing selfies with foreign visitors.
In a recent case, Calangute police in North Goa charged two tourists from Odisha after they allegedly harassed a Russian woman. The authorities have made it clear that such behavior will lead to immediate detention.
