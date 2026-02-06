Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over Alleged Jharkhand Treasury Loss

Babulal Marandi demands a probe into a claim by JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy about Rs 10,000 crore missing from Jharkhand's state treasury. Allegations surfaced during a former finance minister's tenure, with accusations flying between political parties. A thorough investigation is sought to determine the facts.

Updated: 06-02-2026 13:59 IST
A political storm is brewing in Jharkhand following allegations of financial mismanagement involving a massive Rs 10,000 crore supposedly missing from the state treasury. The claims, made in a social media post by JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy, have prompted Babulal Marandi, leader of the Opposition, to demand a high-level investigation into the matter.

The alleged loss was reportedly discovered during an audit under former finance minister Rameshwar Oraon's term, sparking controversy as accusations between the ruling and opposition parties intensify. The Congress dismissed the claims, attributing the financial irregularities to the previous BJP governance.

In response to the ongoing allegations, the Jharkhand government announced plans for a comprehensive audit of all state bodies. As political factions clash, demands for accountability continue to escalate, pressing for clarity on whether any officials benefited from the supposed treasury discrepancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

