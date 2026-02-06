From Down Under to the Super Bowl: Michael Dickson's Journey

Michael Dickson, once an aspiring Australian rules footballer, will reach a career-defining moment when he punts for the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. The Sydney native's journey to the NFL underscores a tale of resilience and opportunity.

After being overlooked in the 2014 AFL draft, Dickson pivoted to American football, training with Melbourne's ProKick Academy. Under the guidance of Nathan Chapman, he secured a scholarship at the University of Texas, earning accolades as one of college football's top punters.

Now considered a cornerstone of the Seahawks, Dickson's prowess in punting is vital to their success. As his Australian fans celebrate this milestone, Dickson's presence in the Super Bowl exemplifies the NFL's expanding global reach, with the league set to play its first regular-season game in Australia.