Left Menu

European Stocks Face Turbulent Week with Stellantis Decline and Tech Concerns

European shares declined on Friday, nearing a lackluster end to a volatile week amidst growing worries around software firms and poor corporate earnings. Stellantis led the declines, plunging 14.4%, while the broader auto sector fell 2.4%. Nonetheless, Societe Generale and Novo Nordisk registered notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 14:01 IST
European Stocks Face Turbulent Week with Stellantis Decline and Tech Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares saw a downturn on Friday, poised to conclude a highly volatile week characterized by investor uncertainty surrounding software companies and lackluster corporate earnings. Leading the decline was Stellantis, which fell 14.4% following significant charges recorded in the second half of the previous year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2%, with the broader auto sector declining as much as 2.4%, weighed down by Stellantis' setback as they scale back electric vehicle development. Meanwhile, tech stocks experienced a 1% dip, marked by concerns over potential disruptions from emerging AI tools in the industry.

In contrast to the downturn, Societe Generale and Novo Nordisk provided some relief. The former climbed 6.3% after raising its key profitability target for 2026, while the latter gained 4.2% in the wake of the FDA's announcement to take action against 'illegal copycat drugs'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
2
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa
3
Western Air Command Hosts Joint Operations Conclave Under ADJO Exercise 2026

Western Air Command Hosts Joint Operations Conclave Under ADJO Exercise 2026

 India
4
Savitri Thakur Meets India’s UN Envoy Harish, Discusses Women-Led Growth

Savitri Thakur Meets India’s UN Envoy Harish, Discusses Women-Led Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026