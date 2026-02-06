UN Rights Chief Urges Burkina Faso to End Civic Repression and Abandon Political Party Ban

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on the Government of Burkina Faso to immediately end the repression of civic space and reverse its stated intention to prohibit all political parties, warning that such measures threaten fundamental freedoms and democratic pluralism.

“This is not a move in the right direction for the human rights of the people in Burkina Faso,” Türk said on Thursday.

“Instead of banning political parties and jailing people for expressing their opinions, the authorities… need to open up space for civil society, including humanitarian actors.”

Government Announces Plan to Dissolve Political Parties

On 29 January 2026, Burkina Faso’s authorities announced measures to dissolve political parties and repeal the legal framework governing them.

Political party activities have already been suspended since September 2022, raising alarm over the continued shrinking of democratic space.

Türk stressed that Burkina Faso must respect its international obligations on:

Freedom of association

Freedom of expression

Political participation

Civil Society Space Sharply Constricted

Throughout 2025, the Burkinabè authorities suspended the activities of several national and international organisations, often without explanation or on vague grounds such as:

Unauthorised data collection

“Public order and security”

In July 2025, authorities enacted a restrictive new law on freedom of association.

Further tightening occurred on 11 November 2025, when a decree required NGOs and associations to open and maintain cash accounts exclusively with a state-run bank.

The UN warned that the combined effect of these measures has sharply constrained civil society activity and hindered humanitarian access to vulnerable populations.

Ongoing Allegations of Arbitrary Arrests and Disappearances

While several individuals arbitrarily detained were released last year, the UN Human Rights Office continues to receive allegations of:

Enforced disappearances

Arbitrary arrests

Detention without legal basis

Victims reportedly include:

Journalists

Members of the judiciary

Political party leaders and members

Civil society actors

Commitments Made in December 2025 Must Become Action

In a roadmap agreed between the UN Human Rights Office and the Government of Burkina Faso in December 2025, the Government committed to:

End impunity

Respect human rights in security operations

Assist victims

Protect fundamental freedoms

Strengthen national human rights and torture prevention mechanisms

“These commitments are important, and need to be translated urgently into concrete action,” Türk said.

Call to Repeal Restrictive Laws and Release Arbitrary Detainees

Türk urged Burkina Faso’s authorities to:

Repeal restrictive legislation

Lift bans on political parties and civil society organisations

Allow rapid and unimpeded humanitarian assistance nationwide

Unconditionally release all those arbitrarily detained

Pursue accountability for serious human rights violations

“Accountability for serious human rights violations must be pursued,” he added.

Civic and Democratic Space Essential for Peace and Cohesion

The High Commissioner concluded that lasting peace and stability in Burkina Faso depend on protecting civic freedoms and democratic pluralism.

“Real civic and democratic space, allowing pluralistic voices of political parties and organisations, and strengthened rule of law are essential for lasting peace, security and social cohesion in Burkina Faso,” Türk said.