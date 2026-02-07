Supreme Court to Review Himachal Pradesh's Plea on Withdrawing Cases Against Lawmakers

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for a plea from the Himachal Pradesh government challenging a high court decision. This decision blocked the withdrawal of 45 cases involving MPs and MLAs, some of which date back to the previous BJP government era.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices for the plea, disputing the April 26, 2024, ruling by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. This ruling allowed withdrawal of only 15 out of the 65 cases recommended by the state's current Congress administration.

The discourse revolves around cases related to offenses under various IPC sections and acts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court will focus on public interest and the procedural obligations of public prosecutors, highlighting the complexities of withdrawing cases involving public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)