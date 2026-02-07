Left Menu

Arrests Made in Pakistan Mosque Attack Aftermath

Police in Pakistan have arrested three individuals in connection to a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, which resulted in 31 deaths. The suspect, identified as Yasir, had reportedly trained in Afghanistan. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the network behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Peshawar | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:22 IST
Arrests Made in Pakistan Mosque Attack Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Pakistan's police have apprehended two men and a woman linked to the catastrophic suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad. The attack, which occurred on Friday, claimed the lives of at least 31 individuals and left 169 others injured, marking one of the deadliest assaults on the community in recent memory.

Police reports indicate that the arrested individuals include the brothers of the alleged suicide bomber. An identity card found in their possession has been pivotal in confirming the attacker's identity as Yasir. Official documents trace his permanent address to Abbas Colony in Peshawar, while temporary records place him at Ganj Mohalla Qaziyan in the same city.

Investigators have revealed crucial information that Yasir spent approximately five months in Afghanistan, where he allegedly received training in weaponry and execution of suicide attacks. This disclosure has prompted agencies to intensify their search for the network aiding the attack, with ongoing raids in Peshawar and Nowshera. Authorities ensure a comprehensive investigation is underway, with anticipation of further evidence emerging to demystify the terrorist act.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

 India
2
Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

 Malaysia
3
Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum Research

Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum R...

 India
4
Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026