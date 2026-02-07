Arrests Made in Pakistan Mosque Attack Aftermath

In a significant development, Pakistan's police have apprehended two men and a woman linked to the catastrophic suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad. The attack, which occurred on Friday, claimed the lives of at least 31 individuals and left 169 others injured, marking one of the deadliest assaults on the community in recent memory.

Police reports indicate that the arrested individuals include the brothers of the alleged suicide bomber. An identity card found in their possession has been pivotal in confirming the attacker's identity as Yasir. Official documents trace his permanent address to Abbas Colony in Peshawar, while temporary records place him at Ganj Mohalla Qaziyan in the same city.

Investigators have revealed crucial information that Yasir spent approximately five months in Afghanistan, where he allegedly received training in weaponry and execution of suicide attacks. This disclosure has prompted agencies to intensify their search for the network aiding the attack, with ongoing raids in Peshawar and Nowshera. Authorities ensure a comprehensive investigation is underway, with anticipation of further evidence emerging to demystify the terrorist act.