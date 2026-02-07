Amit Shah's Mission in Chhattisgarh: Addressing Extremism and Embracing Culture

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a significant three-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Saturday, aimed at addressing issues of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and engaging in local cultural festivities. Shah arrived at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport in the afternoon, welcomed by Chhattisgarh's political leadership.

The visit's agenda includes a series of crucial meetings, starting with a deliberation on LWE on Sunday morning. The meeting is part of the central government's concerted efforts to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 31. Shah's presence underscores the federal commitment to this cause.

Concluding his visit on a cultural note, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival in Jagdalpur before heading back to Delhi. The event, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, symbolizes the region's vibrant cultural ethos.

