Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Assets
Ukrainian troops have launched a strategic offensive against Russia, striking the Balashovo oil depot in the Saratov region and targeting drone control centers in territories currently under Russian control. This move marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:13 IST
Ukrainian forces have successfully executed a significant strike on the oil depot known as "Balashovo," situated in Russia's Saratov region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's statement released on Saturday.
Alongside this operation, Ukrainian troops also targeted several drone control centers located in territories currently occupied by Russian forces. These strategic hits were confirmed through a statement shared via the Telegram app.
This series of attacks represents a notable escalation in military operations, reflecting the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia amidst the broader conflict.
