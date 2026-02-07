Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Assets

Ukrainian troops have launched a strategic offensive against Russia, striking the Balashovo oil depot in the Saratov region and targeting drone control centers in territories currently under Russian control. This move marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:13 IST
Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have successfully executed a significant strike on the oil depot known as "Balashovo," situated in Russia's Saratov region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's statement released on Saturday.

Alongside this operation, Ukrainian troops also targeted several drone control centers located in territories currently occupied by Russian forces. These strategic hits were confirmed through a statement shared via the Telegram app.

This series of attacks represents a notable escalation in military operations, reflecting the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia amidst the broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
At least two killed, several trapped in building collapse in Rajasthan's Kota: Officials.

At least two killed, several trapped in building collapse in Rajasthan's Kot...

 India
2
Nationwide Cyber Fraud Unveiled: A Web of Deception

Nationwide Cyber Fraud Unveiled: A Web of Deception

 India
3
Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educational Growth

Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educ...

 India
4
Stellantis Faces Setback: ACC Shelves Italian and German Gigafactory Plans

Stellantis Faces Setback: ACC Shelves Italian and German Gigafactory Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026