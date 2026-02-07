Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Punjab

A devastating accident on the Mansa-Sirsa road in Punjab's Mansa district resulted in the deaths of four family members from Haryana's Sirsa district. Their car collided with a truck while returning from a wedding in Chandigarh. The truck driver fled, and police investigations are ongoing.

A tragic accident claimed the lives of four family members from Haryana's Sirsa district in Punjab's Mansa district. The fatal collision occurred on the Mansa-Sirsa road late Friday night as the family was returning from a wedding in Chandigarh, according to local police.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar, Usha, Ritu, and Radha, who were killed instantly in the crash. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

In the aftermath of the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, and police are actively working to locate him. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision and gather further information regarding the incident.

