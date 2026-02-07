Andhra Pradesh to Lead India’s Blue Economy Mission Under Budget 2026–27: Dr Jitendra Singh
Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised from the Red Fort that the Blue Economy must become a national priority mission.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday said that Andhra Pradesh, along with other coastal states, is set to emerge as a torchbearer of India’s Blue Economy transformation, as the Union Budget 2026–27 places marine development at the heart of India’s long-term growth strategy.
Addressing media representatives and social media influencers in Vijayawada, the Minister described the Budget as a strategic roadmap for achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, especially at a time of global economic uncertainty.
Blue Economy Elevated as a National Priority Mission
He said the Union Budget 2026–27 gives concrete shape to this vision by focusing on:
-
Fisheries expansion
-
Marine exports
-
Coastal infrastructure
-
Ocean-based economic activity
“This Budget places the Blue Economy at the centre of India’s long-term growth strategy,” the Minister said.
Deep-Sea Fishing and Export Recognition to Boost Fishermen’s Income
Highlighting key fisheries reforms, Dr. Singh said that allowing deep-sea fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and recognising fish landings at foreign ports as exports will significantly enhance the income potential of fishermen.
He added that this policy shift will:
-
Strengthen food security
-
Boost export competitiveness
-
Position India firmly as a blue ocean nation
Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline and established aquaculture ecosystem, stands to gain substantially from these measures.
Integrated Coastal Fisheries Infrastructure and Cold Chains
The Minister said the Budget also prioritises modernisation of reservoirs and strengthening of coastal fisheries infrastructure, including:
-
Cold chain networks
-
Processing facilities
-
Logistics integration
-
Value addition ecosystems
This integrated approach connects livelihoods with exports, making coastal states growth multipliers for the national economy.
Andhra Pradesh at the Forefront of Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor
Linking the Blue Economy mission with industrial expansion, Dr. Singh said Andhra Pradesh will play a major role in next-generation manufacturing through the Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor.
This corridor will strengthen India’s capabilities in:
-
Renewable energy components
-
Advanced materials
-
Strategic mineral value chains
-
Future-ready manufacturing
He noted that industrial corridors along the eastern coast will further improve logistics integration and global supply chain participation.
Ports, Rail Connectivity and Industrial Clusters to Create Seamless Economic Architecture
Dr. Singh said the integration of ports, container manufacturing, rail connectivity and industrial clusters will create a seamless economic architecture connecting India’s coastlines to manufacturing hubs.
Specialised corridors in advanced energy and mineral value chains will complement India’s maritime and export ambitions.
Support for Amaravati, Polavaram and Inclusive Development
The Minister also highlighted foundational infrastructure support under the Budget, including:
-
Capital investment expansion for Amaravati
-
Continued support for the Polavaram irrigation project
-
Water security and long-term productivity measures
Agriculture, high-value plantation crops, MSME growth funds and women-led Self-Help Group enterprises were also cited as central pillars of inclusive growth.
Andhra Pradesh as a Central Contributor to India’s Growth Story
Dr. Singh said the Budget combines productivity, resilience and inclusivity, ensuring fiscal discipline while sustaining high levels of capital expenditure.
He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s role spans:
-
Fisheries and ports
-
Industrial corridors
-
Digital infrastructure
-
Mineral value chains
-
Agricultural exports
Making it a key partner in India’s journey towards a globally competitive economy.
Towards Viksit Bharat 2047
Concluding, the Minister said Union Budget 2026–27 moves India decisively toward becoming an export-driven, innovation-led and globally competitive nation.
With coastal states leading the Blue Economy mission and industrial corridors driving advanced manufacturing, Andhra Pradesh is positioned at the forefront of India’s transformation towards Viksit Bharat 2047.