CAQM Flying Squads Conduct 739 Inspections Across NCR, Report 336 Violations in 16-Day Drive
The Task Force particularly noted gross violations in industrial units and examined the extent of non-compliance requiring stricter action.
The 125th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) was held on 06 February 2026 to review enforcement and inspection activities carried out across the National Capital Region (NCR) during the reporting period from 20 January to 04 February 2026.
Covering a total duration of 16 days, the meeting assessed inspection outcomes across key air pollution sectors, including industries, construction activities, road dust, Diesel Generator (DG) sets, and incidents of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and biomass burning.
739 Inspections Conducted, 336 Violations Detected
During the reporting period, Flying Squads of the Commission conducted a total of 739 inspections across NCR, including:
-
52 inspections in the Construction & Demolition (C&D) sector
-
680 inspections in the Industrial sector
-
07 inspections related to DG set violations
These inspections resulted in 336 violations, including:
-
34 violations in the C&D sector
-
229 violations in industrial units
-
05 violations involving DG sets
Closure and Enforcement Actions Proposed
The Enforcement Task Force reviewed the enforcement measures initiated based on these findings. Key proposed actions include:
-
Closure directions proposed for 21 units
-
Sealing of DG sets proposed for 53 units
-
Show Cause Notices issued to 02 units
-
63 reports currently under examination
Special Road Dust Inspection Drives in Greater Noida and Gurugram
To address road dust — a major contributor to particulate pollution — special inspection drives were conducted:
-
Greater Noida on 23 January 2026
-
Gurugram on 05 February 2026
Road stretches were evaluated for:
-
Effectiveness of mechanical sweeping
-
Adequacy of water sprinkling
-
Compliance with prescribed dust mitigation measures
Concerned agencies were advised to ensure strict adherence, particularly during peak traffic and evening hours.
Cumulative Enforcement Status: Over 25,975 Entities Inspected
The Task Force also reviewed the updated cumulative enforcement status as of 06 February 2026.
It was noted that Flying Squads have inspected 25,975 units, projects and entities so far across NCR.
Based on these inspections:
-
1,661 closure directions have been issued for non-compliance
-
1,278 resumption orders have been granted after compliance verification
-
123 cases have been transferred to SPCBs/DPCC for final decision
-
Resumption orders for the remaining 260 entities are under examination
CAQM Calls for Sustained Vigilance and Coordinated Action
The Commission reiterated the need for:
-
Sustained enforcement drives
-
Prompt follow-up on violations
-
Strengthened on-ground vigilance
-
Timely corrective action by implementing agencies
-
Coordinated action across NCR states
CAQM emphasised that consistent inspections and strict compliance with its directions remain critical for effective abatement of air pollution across the region.