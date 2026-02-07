Murder Convict Makes Daring Escape from Court

In a brazen escape, murder convict Suraj Kumar eluded police custody on the district court premises on Saturday. Kumar, who was found guilty in a murder case earlier that day, vanished under the pretense of using the restroom, prompting an urgent search operation by law enforcement.

The escape occurred when Kumar, escorted from the district jail to the court of Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar, exploited a lapse in security. Senior police officials quickly responded, launching a manhunt and reviewing CCTV footage to track down the 52-year-old convict.

As special teams pursue the fugitive, Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya assured that negligent personnel would face consequences. The incident has led to tightened security protocols at the court, as Kumar remains at large following his calculated escape.