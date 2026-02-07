Left Menu

Murder Convict Makes Daring Escape from Court

Suraj Kumar, a murder convict, evaded police at a district court by feigning a restroom visit. The escape prompted immediate action, including scanning CCTV and forming special teams. The incident has led to enhanced court security measures, as officials investigate negligence among security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:48 IST
Murder Convict Makes Daring Escape from Court
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen escape, murder convict Suraj Kumar eluded police custody on the district court premises on Saturday. Kumar, who was found guilty in a murder case earlier that day, vanished under the pretense of using the restroom, prompting an urgent search operation by law enforcement.

The escape occurred when Kumar, escorted from the district jail to the court of Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar, exploited a lapse in security. Senior police officials quickly responded, launching a manhunt and reviewing CCTV footage to track down the 52-year-old convict.

As special teams pursue the fugitive, Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya assured that negligent personnel would face consequences. The incident has led to tightened security protocols at the court, as Kumar remains at large following his calculated escape.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India
2
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India
3
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
4
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026