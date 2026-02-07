Left Menu

Long-Awaited Homecoming: Freed from Pakistan Jail

Prasannjeet Rangari, a Madhya Pradesh resident, returned to India after seven years in Pakistan's Kot Lakhpat Jail. Upon his arrival, concerns about his mental health surfaced. His sister, Sanghmitra, seeks government support for his treatment. The family appreciates the efforts of local officials and advocates in securing his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming reunion in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, Sanghmitra expressed joy over her brother Prasannjeet Rangari's return from a Pakistani prison. However, concerns loom over Rangari's mental well-being, prompting the family to seek government assistance for his treatment.

Rangari, who spent seven years in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, was released last month. His family, including his brother-in-law Rajesh Khobragadhe, praised local officials and advocates for their relentless efforts in securing his freedom. Upon his return, Rangari recalled hazy memories of his journey to Pakistan, highlighting the toll taken on his mental health.

The family received a call in December 2021 confirming Rangari's incarceration in Pakistan, years after he went missing in 2017-18. Rangari was released on January 31, along with five other prisoners. Despite his challenges, Rangari recognized his sister and brother-in-law, offering a glimmer of hope for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

