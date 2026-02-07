Left Menu

Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

A local court sentenced five individuals for the 2010 murder of Sub-Inspector Rajveer Singh. Three received life imprisonment, while two were sentenced to seven years. The verdict brings closure to the case, 15 years after the crime. Key evidence included recovery of the stolen revolver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:24 IST
Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A lengthy legal battle concluded on Saturday as a local court handed down sentences in the 2010 murder case of Sub-Inspector Rajveer Singh. After 15 years, three individuals were condemned to life imprisonment, while two others received seven-year sentences.

The incident unfolded on August 2, 2010, when criminals ambushed Singh near a canal in the Nagla Khangar area, fatally shooting him and fleeing with his service revolver. Immediate action by law enforcement led to a swift case registration and investigation.

Special Judge Sarvesh Kumar Pandey delivered the verdict, drawing on evidence and arguments from both sides. The case was notable for the eventual recovery of the victim's stolen revolver, crucial evidence that contributed to the convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026