Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

A lengthy legal battle concluded on Saturday as a local court handed down sentences in the 2010 murder case of Sub-Inspector Rajveer Singh. After 15 years, three individuals were condemned to life imprisonment, while two others received seven-year sentences.

The incident unfolded on August 2, 2010, when criminals ambushed Singh near a canal in the Nagla Khangar area, fatally shooting him and fleeing with his service revolver. Immediate action by law enforcement led to a swift case registration and investigation.

Special Judge Sarvesh Kumar Pandey delivered the verdict, drawing on evidence and arguments from both sides. The case was notable for the eventual recovery of the victim's stolen revolver, crucial evidence that contributed to the convictions.

