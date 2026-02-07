Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

A special court in the national capital has declared Karan A Chanana and Anita Daing, promoters of a Delhi-based rice company, as fugitive economic offenders in a significant bank loan fraud case valued at Rs 1,200 crore.

Under the directives of special judge Rajesh Malik, Chanana, Chairman and Managing Director of Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd, and Daing, the company's whole-time director, were labeled as offenders according to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018. Their assets, estimated at Rs 123 crore, were ordered for confiscation.

The case originates from a 2022 money laundering investigation rooted in a 2020 CBI FIR against the company and its leaders, alleged to have orchestrated significant fraud against a banking consortium led by Canara Bank. Both individuals are reportedly residing abroad to evade criminal prosecution.

