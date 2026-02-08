Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

In a shocking incident, a teenager armed with a knife attacked students at a university dormitory in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, leaving at least six people injured, including four Indian nationals. The assault took place at the State Medical University in Ufa.

The suspect, identified as a 15-year-old, was reportedly linked to a banned neo-Nazi group and shouted nationalist slogans during the attack. He resisted arrest and injured two police officers before harming himself. He is currently in a children's hospital in serious condition.

The Indian Embassy is actively coordinating with Russian authorities to assist the injured students. An investigation has been launched, and the Russian Federal Health Ministry reports that one victim remains in serious condition while others are stable.