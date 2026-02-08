Left Menu

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

A knife-wielding teenager attacked and injured at least six people, including four Indian students, at a university dormitory in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic. The assailant, linked to a banned neo-Nazi group, resisted arrest and was hospitalized. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 00:26 IST
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a shocking incident, a teenager armed with a knife attacked students at a university dormitory in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, leaving at least six people injured, including four Indian nationals. The assault took place at the State Medical University in Ufa.

The suspect, identified as a 15-year-old, was reportedly linked to a banned neo-Nazi group and shouted nationalist slogans during the attack. He resisted arrest and injured two police officers before harming himself. He is currently in a children's hospital in serious condition.

The Indian Embassy is actively coordinating with Russian authorities to assist the injured students. An investigation has been launched, and the Russian Federal Health Ministry reports that one victim remains in serious condition while others are stable.

