Family's Heartfelt Plea: Savannah Guthrie Fights for Mother's Safe Return

Savannah Guthrie, U.S. television host, pleaded for the safe return of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, believed to be abducted in Arizona. Law enforcement is investigating, and a reward is offered for information. President Trump expressed hope for a resolution. The family is ready to pay for her return.

Updated: 08-02-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 06:16 IST
Amid heightened emotions, U.S. television host Savannah Guthrie released a video on Saturday, urging for her mother's safe return. Nancy Guthrie, 84, is suspected to have been abducted in Arizona. The family is offering to pay for her return, underscoring their dire need for closure.

In a heartfelt plea shared on Instagram, Guthrie, alongside her siblings, emphasized the emotional toll this ordeal has taken. "This is the only way we will have peace," she stated, offering a glimpse into the family's anguish. Investigators are following new leads as efforts intensify to locate Nancy.

Last seen on January 31 in Tucson, Arizona, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has prompted a coordinated investigation by the FBI and local authorities. With a $50,000 reward announced, and hopes of answers soon, even President Trump weighed in, suggesting developments are imminent.

