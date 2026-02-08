Left Menu

High-Profile Detention in Dubai: FSB Nabs Suspected Shooter

Russia's Federal Security Service detained a man in Dubai, suspected of shooting GRU Deputy Head Vladimir Alexeyev in Moscow. The suspect, Lyubomir Korba, was handed over to Russian authorities. Meanwhile, Russian officials accuse Ukraine of orchestrating the attempt to disrupt ongoing peace talks, a claim Ukraine denies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant development unfolds as Russia's Federal Security Service announces the detention of a man suspected of shooting Vladimir Alexeyev, a top military intelligence officer. The suspect, Lyubomir Korba, was captured in Dubai and has been extradited to Moscow.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU, was reportedly shot multiple times last Friday at a Moscow apartment block. Following the incident, he underwent surgery, and investigations quickly led to Korba's arrest in Dubai.

In a twist of international intrigue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Ukraine of masterminding the attack to undermine peace negotiations. Ukraine has denied involvement, as GRU head Admiral Igor Kostyukov continues dialogues in Abu Dhabi about a potential peace agreement.

