A significant development unfolds as Russia's Federal Security Service announces the detention of a man suspected of shooting Vladimir Alexeyev, a top military intelligence officer. The suspect, Lyubomir Korba, was captured in Dubai and has been extradited to Moscow.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU, was reportedly shot multiple times last Friday at a Moscow apartment block. Following the incident, he underwent surgery, and investigations quickly led to Korba's arrest in Dubai.

In a twist of international intrigue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Ukraine of masterminding the attack to undermine peace negotiations. Ukraine has denied involvement, as GRU head Admiral Igor Kostyukov continues dialogues in Abu Dhabi about a potential peace agreement.

