Family Feud Turns Fatal: A Gruesome Tale of Greed and Betrayal
A 65-year-old woman, Omwati, was murdered by her son Lalit and daughter-in-law Poonam over land compensation. The police found evidence of physical assault, leading to Poonam's arrest. Lalit remains at large as investigations continue in Faridabad's Sector 67.
- Country:
- India
A tragic family dispute over land compensation turned fatal as a 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her own son and daughter-in-law in Faridabad, according to local police reports.
The investigation, led by Sadar Ballabgarh police station, culminated in the arrest of the accused daughter-in-law, Poonam, who confessed to the crime. She admitted to colluding with her husband, Lalit, in a horrific plot to beat and strangle the victim, Omwati, over property disagreements.
With the son still on the run, officers are intensifying their search. The family tragedy not only paints a grim picture of domestic discord but also raises critical questions about familial trust and financial motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Faridabad
- land compensation
- family dispute
- crime
- investigation
- arrest
- Omwati
- Lalit
- Poonam
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