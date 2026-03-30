Family Feud Turns Fatal: A Gruesome Tale of Greed and Betrayal

A tragic family dispute over land compensation turned fatal as a 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her own son and daughter-in-law in Faridabad, according to local police reports.

The investigation, led by Sadar Ballabgarh police station, culminated in the arrest of the accused daughter-in-law, Poonam, who confessed to the crime. She admitted to colluding with her husband, Lalit, in a horrific plot to beat and strangle the victim, Omwati, over property disagreements.

With the son still on the run, officers are intensifying their search. The family tragedy not only paints a grim picture of domestic discord but also raises critical questions about familial trust and financial motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)