Web of Deceit: Wife, Lover, and Accomplice Charged in Gruesome Murder

In a shocking turn of events, a 27-year-old woman, identified as Ruhi, was arrested along with her lover and another accomplice in connection with the murder of her husband, Mehraj, in Amroha's Hasanpur.

According to police reports, Ruhi was having an affair with her brother-in-law, Farman, which had been ongoing for at least five years. The victim, a mason by profession, opposed their relationship.

The murder was orchestrated on a Sunday night when Mehraj was drugged and subsequently attacked with a knife while he slept. Ruhi deceived authorities by pretending to remain asleep on a nearby cot, only to later confess to the crime when confronted.

(With inputs from agencies.)