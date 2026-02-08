Left Menu

Tiruppur Textile Exports Set for Boom: India-US Trade Deal Sparks Growth

Textile exports from Tiruppur to the United States are expected to double to Rs 30,000 crore over three years following a new trade agreement between India and the US. The deal is projected to create 5 lakh new jobs, boosting Tiruppur's economic growth significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruppur | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Exporters in the textile town of Tiruppur predict that garment exports to the United States will double to Rs 30,000 crore within the next three years. This surge is attributed to a recent bilateral trade deal between India and the US aimed at reducing import duties.

The Tiruppur Exporters' Association president, K M Subramanian, expressed optimism about the agreement, which is expected to add 5 lakh jobs to the industry. Currently, the sector employs approximately 10 lakh individuals.

Local entrepreneur M Rathinasamy also anticipates increased orders from the US, previously directed to Bangladesh. The Tiruppur Exporters' Association represents 1,135 knitwear exporters, primarily dealing in cotton knitwear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

