Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav: The Calm Leader India Needs

Suryakumar Yadav's composed leadership style echoes that of MS Dhoni, as he steers India to victory against USA in the T20 World Cup opener. His unbeaten 84 off 49 balls was pivotal. Harmeet Singh, USA's spinner, played a significant part, highlighting cricket's unifying power despite USA's defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:19 IST
Suryakumar Yadav: The Calm Leader India Needs
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20 World Cup opener, India's Suryakumar Yadav showcased his leadership and poise, reminiscent of cricket legend MS Dhoni. Yadav's unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 49 balls was instrumental in India's victory over the USA, providing the much-needed calm during high-pressure moments.

Reflecting on the match, USA spinner Harmeet Singh drew parallels between Yadav and Dhoni, citing the maturity and flair that Yadav has developed over time. Singh's personal highlight came with his figures of 4-0-26-2, taking key wickets of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, in a game that united diverse backgrounds and stories.

Despite USA's spirited effort, including Singh's motivational role for his teammates, misfields proved costly, allowing India to surpass the target. Singh acknowledged the emotional journey shared by all players and emphasized cricket's power to bring people together, even in defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

 India
2
France's Prime Minister Lecornu Outlines Bold Reforms Post-Budget Turmoil

France's Prime Minister Lecornu Outlines Bold Reforms Post-Budget Turmoil

 France
3
Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

 Global
4
Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026