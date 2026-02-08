Suryakumar Yadav: The Calm Leader India Needs

In a thrilling T20 World Cup opener, India's Suryakumar Yadav showcased his leadership and poise, reminiscent of cricket legend MS Dhoni. Yadav's unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 49 balls was instrumental in India's victory over the USA, providing the much-needed calm during high-pressure moments.

Reflecting on the match, USA spinner Harmeet Singh drew parallels between Yadav and Dhoni, citing the maturity and flair that Yadav has developed over time. Singh's personal highlight came with his figures of 4-0-26-2, taking key wickets of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, in a game that united diverse backgrounds and stories.

Despite USA's spirited effort, including Singh's motivational role for his teammates, misfields proved costly, allowing India to surpass the target. Singh acknowledged the emotional journey shared by all players and emphasized cricket's power to bring people together, even in defeat.

