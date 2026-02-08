Tragedy Sparks Call for Korean Game Ban
The tragic death of three sisters in Ghaziabad has prompted calls to ban Korean task-based games. Their grandfather believes such games pose a danger to children. Initial investigations have not linked the app to their deaths, but their diary reflects an affinity for Korean culture and family stress.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Ghaziabad has sparked renewed debate over the impact of online games on youth. Three minor sisters allegedly ended their lives by jumping from the ninth floor of their residence. This incident has led to a public outcry, with their grandfather urging the government to ban a Korean task-based game reportedly addicted to by the girls.
The investigation revealed a nine-page diary in which the sisters expressed their attachment to Korean culture and their struggles with family issues. While police have not confirmed the use of such an app by the sisters, their father, Chetan Kumar, reported that they had been playing a Korean game for three years, abstaining from school during that time.
In response to the tragedy, protests erupted in parts of Delhi, demanding stricter regulations on children's access to online games. Protest leader Paramjit Singh Pamma of the National Akali Dal insisted on the introduction of stringent laws to safeguard children from the perceived perils of online gaming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghaziabad
- tragedy
- Korean game
- ban
- children
- safety
- online gaming
- protests
- diary
- family stress
ALSO READ
Lawmakers Move Swiftly on 2025 Aviation Safety Legislation
Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Under Scrutiny
UIDAI Achieves Significant Milestone in School Children's Biometric Updates
Europe's Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Children Under 15
Ensuring Safety at Home: Mandatory Verification for Domestic Staff